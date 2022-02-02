A new Cultural Corridor banner program in Downtown Colorado Springs launched Feb. 1, to celebrate Black History Month.
"The program kicks off with images of nine influential African Americans from the city’s history displayed on light pole banners along Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues," according to a news release from Downtown Ventures, the charitable nonprofit affiliate of Downtown Partnership. "The program is a yearslong initiative to recognize historic leaders who have helped shape our community."
The program will continue with Women’s History Month (March), Hispanic Heritage Month (September/October) and others. The program aligns with the goals from the Experience Downtown Master Plan including that of being “a place for inspiration, honoring history and facing the future.”
According to the release, "The initiative also is designed to enhance the pedestrian and visitor experience and is purposely placed near the historic corner of Pikes Peak and Cascade avenues, where the city was first founded."
Downtown Ventures, "worked closely with the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum to identify a list of potential persons for the banners, then reviewed available photography to make the final selections. Banners with a QR code will direct viewers to information about each of the people included in the campaign," the release said.
Laurel Prud’homme, vice president of marketing and communications with Downtown Partnership, said, “We hope to grow this program to be more inclusive as the years go on, and to extend the coverage area further east along Pikes Peak Avenue.”
The program is funded privately through donations to Downtown Ventures, according to the release.
Additional information can be found at downtowncs.com.
