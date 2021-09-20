The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is now accepting applications for the 2021 Holiday Pop-Up Shop program. Applications for the annual program, now in its eighth year, are due Sept. 27.
According to the authority, "[p]articipating merchants are offered a low-rate, short-term lease in a Downtown Colorado Springs storefront for the holiday season. The program matches new and expanding retailers with vacant storefronts to help them reach shoppers during the holiday season while they learn the ins and outs of operating a brick-and-mortar business and test the Downtown market."
Katie Frank, economic development manager for Downtown Partnership, said in a news release, “We are excited to welcome back the Pop-Up program this year. Small businesses showcase the grit, creativity, and passion of our community, and we look forward to the 2021 holiday shopping season.”
The program is administered by the DDA, which identifies vacant properties, negotiates discounted lease rates with property owners and pays a portion of the lease. The authority also will assist with negotiation for extending the lease beyond the holiday season if the business finds success and wants to remain Downtown, the release said.
"Since 2014, the annual program has filled more than two dozen vacant Downtown storefronts during the holiday season, with businesses ranging from boutique clothing and home décor to artist cooperatives," the release said, adding notable alums of the program include established Downtown retailers such as Rocky Mountain Soap Market, Story Coffee, Eclectic CO, Crafted Colorado Handmade Market and The Local Honey Collective.
Prospective businesses are required to submit a business plan, marketing strategy and must commit to set weekly hours of operation. Find more information at DowntownCS.com/popup.