The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is taking applications for two new grants for businesses and properties located within the DDA boundaries, which encompass about 1.1 square mile of Downtown.
Retail incentive grants are designed to diversify the mix of street-level businesses Downtown by fostering entrepreneurship and attracting new business types.
Applicants must be business owners new to Downtown or expanding or relocating Downtown. Applicants must provide a new and in-demand retail, restaurant or service type not currently offered Downtown. This can include restaurants offering cuisines not common Downtown, wellness or fitness services not currently offered, and retail concepts that do not yet exist Downtown, with special emphasis on resident-serving business types.
Grants range from $10,000-$50,000 and may be used to cover tenant improvements, exterior improvements, rent, business equipment and/or inventory, signage and marketing.
Grants cannot cover expenses incurred prior to the application date, building permit fees, payroll, insurance, utilities or other operating costs.
Tree canopy grants are designed to supplement funds for properties within the DDA that contribute to creating a robust urban tree canopy.
The greatest cost to providing trees in an urban environment is not the tree itself but the proper tree well and support system, which these grants aim to address.
Trees are an important element of streetscape design that bring a vitality, vibrancy, and sense of well-being to the urban environment. Trees in an urban setting create a pedestrian-friendly experience that:
- removes pollutants from the air, soil and water;
- reduces the urban heat island effect;
- provides shade-reducing greenhouse gas emissions, energy savings and cooling sidewalks;
- provides natural filtration and capturing of rainwater supplementing stormwater practices and infrastructure;
- carbon sequestration and improved public and mental health; and
- increases property value.
Grantees may receive up to $12,000 per tree bed for enhancements and new projects. Micro-grants of up to $2,000 may be awarded for design services to explore a project and site feasibility.
DDA Tax Increment Finance recipients are not eligible for these grants, but recipients of the DDA’s Building Enhancement grants are eligible.
The grants will cover project feasibility costs, design services, and construction and material costs including demolition, concrete, soil, pavement, tree grates, irrigation, plant material and installation. Ineligible costs include street furniture, appraiser or attorney fees, expenses occurred prior to the application date, property acquisition costs or loan fees and building permit fees.
Interested businesses are encouraged to call the Downtown Partnership staff before applying to discuss the eligibility and competitiveness of their projects.
Full details are at DowntownCS.com/grants, or by contacting Downtown Partnership at 719-886-0088.