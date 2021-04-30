Downtown Partnership has launched an online source for job openings at restaurants, retailers and other storefront businesses in the city center at DowntownCS.com/hiring.
"After the pandemic slowed or halted business for much of 2020, Downtown restaurants and shops are seeing a strong uptick in business," said a news release issued by the Downtown Partnership. "With predictions for a healthy tourism season into the fall and ongoing demand from patrons, many locally owned Downtown businesses are looking to hire for a variety of positions."
More than 30 Downtown businesses with current job openings are on the site, which will be updated regularly, the release said.
“The labor market is tough, but there are real advantages to working for an independent business in Downtown Colorado Springs,” Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of Downtown Partnership said in the release.
Downtown is predicted to have more than 1,000 hotel rooms by early next year, the release said, and hundreds of new apartment units are recently opened or under construction. Downtown has the largest concentration of office workers in the city, the release added, "and each week is seeing more workers return to their offices. The draw of the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum as well as the just-opened Weidner Field also provide an ever-growing base of shoppers and diners."
Edmondson said, “The density of business and people really makes Downtown an attractive place to work, especially for restaurant workers.”