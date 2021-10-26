In recognition of the contributions of Colorado’s workers with disabilities, Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation earlier this month declaring October Disability Employment Awareness Month, whose 2021 theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.”
In its 76th year, DEAM raises awareness of issues affecting disability employment and celebrates the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. Both the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and its Division of Vocational Rehabilitation has been featuring employment resources for people with disabilities.
The University of New Hampshire’s Institute on Disability notes that nationally, 26 percent of people with disabilities live in poverty, compared to approximately 11 percent of the able-bodied population. The same report found that only 37 percent of people with disabilities are employed, nearly half the employment rate of people who are able-bodied (77.2 percent).
The awareness month follows Polis’ signing of SB21-095, extending the Employment First Advisory Partnership and creating a hiring preference pilot program for qualified applicants with disabilities, developed by the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Personnel Administration, the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment, and the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. The pilot will be housed in CDLE; if successful, it will be adopted in other state government agencies.
"CDLE and DVR encourage workers with disabilities to visit one of the state’s 52 Workforce Centers, many of which partner with DVR to provide no-cost customized workforce development services, connecting them to employment opportunities, educational and training opportunities, and more; they also collaborate with business and other government and nonprofit organizations to fully integrate Coloradans living with disabilities into the workforce," a DoL-issued news release said. "Employers interested in learning how they can create inclusive workplaces are also encouraged to contact their local Workforce Center."
Information about the month, including resources for both job seekers and employers, can be found on the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation’s website.