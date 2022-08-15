The Division of Motor Vehicles has launched the DMV2GO program, with an RV office-on-wheels and two pop-up driver license offices that can be set up almost anywhere in the state.
Launched Aug. 12, DMV2GO aims to better serve rural Coloradans, long-term care facility residents, those re-entering society from incarceration, and people experiencing homelessness, among others who might find it hard to get to a DMV office.
DMV2GO offers Coloradans the same services as a standard driver license office, except for Driving Knowledge tests and endorsement exams.
It also offers access to online vehicle registration and driver record services.
Friday's DMV2GO reveal in Pagosa Springs was the culmination of about three years of planning and testing, which was delayed by supply chain issues, particularly vehicle microchip shortages, the DMV said.
“We are so excited to get DMV2GO on the road,” DMV Deputy Senior Director Rosalie Johnson said. “DMV2GO really helps us provide services to Coloradans who don’t have easy access to driver license offices because not having a valid form of identification can present significant barriers for people.”
The DMV started piloting DMV2GO in July 2021. During the pilot phase from July 2021 through June 30, 2022, the DMV visited 191 locations, helped more than 3,000 Coloradans and issued 2,933 identification cards and driver licenses.
Currently, DMV2GO does not require appointments for scheduled pop-up offices. Coloradans interested in having DMV2GO visit their nonprofit, community center, senior living facility, library or correctional facility can request a visit online at DMV.Colorado.gov/DMV2GO.
DMV2GO does not make house calls.
For more information, visit DMV.Colorado.gov/DMV2GO. DMV also offers online options, myDMV.Clorado.gov and the myColorado app, as well as self-service MV Kiosks in addition to its in-office services.