The latest edition of the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles Driver Handbook is out now as an English audiobook for the first time ever. It’s also available in print and digital versions in English and Spanish.
Although the handbook has been available in English and Spanish traditionally, the English audiobook is an option for people with learning or reading disabilities and those who just learn better by listening to information.
The handbook can be downloaded at the DMV’s website in English or Spanish, and the audiobook is on YouTube, Amazon and Podbean.
For more information, go to DMV.Colorado.gov/DriverEducation and DMV.Colorado.gov/Anywhere.