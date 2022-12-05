Starting in 2023, qualifying surviving spouses of Gold Star veterans will be able to apply for the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption.
The Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption was passed in Colorado in November 2006. At the time, the exemption helped qualifying senior citizens and qualifying disabled veterans to have 50 percent of the first $200,000 in actual value of their primary residence exempted.
Amendment E is now allowing Gold Star veterans' surviving spouses to apply for this benefit.
"I am incredibly grateful that the voters of Colorado agree with me regarding the recent passing of the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption being expanded to surviving spouses of Gold Star Veterans," said El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker.
"We must continually work to preserve and enhance any benefits to our surviving United States military spouses and their children and always honor the memory of that military member who made the ultimate sacrifice."
For details visit the El Paso County Assessor Site or contact the County Assessor office at (719) 520-6600.