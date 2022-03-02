The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment launched a hiring preference pilot program for people with disabilities, which will allow Coloradans to identify as a person with a disability when applying for a job within the department.
The program, which provides people with disabilities hiring preferences similar to the Veterans’ Preference already in place, will run as a pilot in CDLE until December 2027, according to a press release from the department. If successful in increasing inclusion and accessibility in CDLE, the program will be expanded to other state departments, the release said.
“My hope is that this opportunity increases opportunities for individuals with disabilities seeking employment with the state, while also demonstrating the benefits associated with employing people with disabilities,” Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said in the release.
Coloradans with disabilities have about a 30 percent lower employment rate than those without disabilities, according to the release. Colorado had the fifth worst employment gap in the country for people with disabilities in 2019, a report from U.S. News & World Report found.
The pilot was created by a law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in June 2021, which aims to address the employment gap for people with disabilities by testing out the hiring preference and extending the work of the Employment First Advisory Partnership, a group of agency employees from several state departments that includes individuals with disabilities and disability advocates.