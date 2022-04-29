The Colorado Department of Human Services, in partnership with local Colorado workforce centers, is hosting a statewide virtual and in-person career fair titled “Empowering Coloradans Day” to fill more than 170 open positions in a wide range of fields, including health care, communications and others.
Representatives from both CDHS and local workforce centers will be present both virtually and in-person to help attendees navigate the application process, according to a news release, adding Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their résumé and any certifications they may have.
What: Empowering Coloradans Day
Who: Colorado Department of Human Services, Workforce Centers
Date: May 4, 2022
Time: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Veterans have access at 10 a.m., the general public will be admitted at 10:30 a.m.
Where:
Virtual registration: pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/xmaPPx.
In-person locations are listed below and do not require registration:
Pueblo Workforce Center
212 W. 3rd Street, Pueblo
719-562-3731
Arapahoe Douglas Works!
Lima Plaza: 6974 S. Lima Street, Centennial
303-636-1160
Pikes Peak Workforce Center
1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs
719-667-3700
Mesa County Workforce Center
512 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction
970-248-0871
Cañon City Workforce Center
3224 Independence Road, Cañon City
719-275-7408
Denver Workforce Services
Arie P Taylor Municipal Center. 4685 Peoria St, Denver
720-337-9675
To learn more about CDHS and see a list of open positions, visit the CDHS website.