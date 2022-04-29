jobs employment
Shutterstock

The Colorado Department of Human Services, in partnership with local Colorado workforce centers, is hosting a statewide virtual and in-person career fair titled “Empowering Coloradans Day” to fill more than 170 open positions in a wide range of fields, including health care, communications and others.

Representatives from both CDHS and local workforce centers will be present both virtually and in-person to help attendees navigate the application process, according to a news release, adding Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their résumé and any certifications they may have.

What: Empowering Coloradans Day

Who: Colorado Department of Human Services, Workforce Centers

Date: May 4, 2022

Time: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Veterans have access at 10 a.m., the general public will be admitted at 10:30 a.m.

Where:

Virtual registration: pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/xmaPPx

In-person locations are listed below and do not require registration:

Pueblo Workforce Center

212 W. 3rd Street, Pueblo

719-562-3731

Arapahoe Douglas Works!

Lima Plaza: 6974 S. Lima Street, Centennial

303-636-1160

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs

719-667-3700

Mesa County Workforce Center

512 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction

970-248-0871

Cañon City Workforce Center

3224 Independence Road, Cañon City

719-275-7408

Denver Workforce Services

Arie P Taylor Municipal Center. 4685 Peoria St, Denver

720-337-9675 

To learn more about CDHS and see a list of open positions, visit the CDHS website.