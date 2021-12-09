The Colorado Department of Higher Education will award more than $2.5 million in matching scholarship grants to low-income students attending public colleges and universities and career and technical education programs in the state, including Pikes Peak Community College and UCCS.
The Matching Student Scholarship grants are part of the department’s Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative, which matches newly created scholarship awards from state institutions and foundations with state funds. The program provides additional cost of attendance assistance to students in need and incentivizes colleges, universities and nonprofit organizations to fundraise for and start new scholarships, said Cynthia Armendariz, senior director of the initiative.
The round of awards announced this week — the first of two in the 2021-22 state budget year — will provide multi-year scholarships of between $1,000 and $5,000 to more than 2,200 students in Colorado, according to a press release from the department. Scholarship awardees have gotten an average of $3,500 per year in the past, Armendariz said.
PPCC, El Paso County’s branch of the Colorado Community College System, will receive $135,500 in state scholarship funds through the initiative, said Lisa James, director of the college’s foundation. This, plus the college’s matching awards, will provide more than $270,000 for low income community college students in the Pikes Peak region, James said. The scholarships will be given to PPCC students who are in their final year of their associate’s or bachelor’s degree to help them finish, she said.
“Because so many of them are working full time, particularly in the pandemic, getting to the finish line is just hard,” James said. “There’s more demands on their time, their bandwidth. … You’d be amazed how many students get close to the end and drop out.”
UCCS will receive $82,422 via the University of Colorado Foundation, the department press release said. Armendariz said PPCC, UCCS and other scholarship-providing organizations have the opportunity to bid for and match an additional $640,646 in state funding for low income students that is already allocated to El Paso County. They have until Feb. 20 to apply, she said.
The department initiative will also provide $983,450 in scholarships to Colorado organizations focused on workforce, apprenticeship and career and technical education, such as the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges for Career and Technical Education, Colorado Women’s Education Foundation and Hide In Plain Sight, a nonprofit that awards scholarships to students who are homeless or living in poverty.