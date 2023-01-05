The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) is hosting more Fast Track Hiring Events in Colorado Springs and Pueblo in January.
More than 200 people were hired at previous Fast Track Hiring Events held in 2022.
CDOC lists the benefits of Fast Track Hiring Events:
over $50,000/year starting pay for Correctional Officer I
7.5 percent to 20 percent shift differential pay; overtime possible
no experience required
no degree required
up to $12,000 in hiring incentives
ages 18 and over with a high school diploma or G.E.D. can apply
on-the-spot contingent job offers
positions available in 10 different cities
more than half of those who’ve attended past events have been hired
New hire incentives:
Correctional Officer I positions reporting to a 24/7 facility will receive a $4,500 new hire incentive, or
all other positions reporting to a 24/7 facility will receive a $3,250 new hire incentive, and
individuals hired into any positions reporting to a 24/7 facility in Canon City, Buena Vista, Sterling or Limon will receive another $2,500 in addition to above.
The first 50 Weld County or out of state residents hired into Correctional Officer I or Clinical Services positions who relocate to a 24/7 facility in Canon City or Buena Vista will receive a $5,000 relocation incentive.
All events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12: Virtual Event
Location: Premier Virtual
Wednesday, Jan. 25: Woodmen Valley Chapel (Limon Facility Placements)
Location: Woodmen Valley Chapel, 8292 Woodmen Valley View #5093, Colorado Springs
Thursday, Jan. 26: Pueblo
Location: La Vista Correctional Facility, 1401 W. 17th St. Pueblo
Learn more and register at cdoc.jobs