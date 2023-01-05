hiring_230685067

The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) is hosting more Fast Track Hiring Events in Colorado Springs and Pueblo in January.

More than 200 people were hired at previous Fast Track Hiring Events held in 2022.

CDOC lists the benefits of Fast Track Hiring Events: 

  • over $50,000/year starting pay for Correctional Officer I

  • 7.5 percent to 20 percent shift differential pay; overtime possible

  • no experience required

  • no degree required

  • up to $12,000 in hiring incentives

  • ages 18 and over with a high school diploma or G.E.D. can apply

  • on-the-spot contingent job offers

  • positions available in 10 different cities

  • more than half of those who’ve attended past events have been hired

New hire incentives: 

  • Correctional Officer I positions reporting to a 24/7 facility will receive a $4,500 new hire incentive, or

  • all other positions reporting to a 24/7 facility will receive a $3,250 new hire incentive, and

  • individuals hired into any positions reporting to a 24/7 facility in Canon City, Buena Vista, Sterling or Limon will receive another $2,500 in addition to above.

The first 50 Weld County or out of state residents hired into Correctional Officer I or Clinical Services positions who relocate to a 24/7 facility in Canon City or Buena Vista will receive a $5,000 relocation incentive.

All events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12: Virtual Event

Location: Premier Virtual 

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Woodmen Valley Chapel (Limon Facility Placements) 

Location: Woodmen Valley Chapel, 8292 Woodmen Valley View #5093, Colorado Springs

Thursday, Jan. 26: Pueblo

Location: La Vista Correctional Facility, 1401 W. 17th St. Pueblo

Learn more and register at cdoc.jobs