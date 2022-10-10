The Colorado Department of Corrections is extending its Fast Track Hiring Events series with job fairs scheduled through October.
Nearly 170 job seekers who attended similar events earlier this year have been hired so far, and CDOC continues to hire for several positions for all of its state correctional facilities, according to a news release from the department.
Qualified candidates who attend CDOC's Fast Track Hiring Events may receive an on-the-spot contingent job offer to become a Correctional Officer I with a starting salary of $4,241/month plus a 7.5-20 percent shift pay differential and overtime availability, the release said.
The expected start date for new hires is Nov. 1 or 14. Applications will be accepted for individuals 18 and older with a high school diploma or GED. No experience is necessary.
Veterans are urged to apply, and out-of-state applicants are welcome to apply to all CDOC facilities. Job seekers are asked to fill out an application for the Correctional Officer I position here before attending any event.
New hire incentives:
- Anyone hired as a Correctional Officer I, reporting to a 24/7 facility, will receive a $4,500 New Hire Incentive; or
- anyone hired into all other positions reporting to a 24/7 facility will receive a $3,250 New Hire Incentive; and
- anyone hired into any position reporting to a 24/7 facility in Canon City, Buena Vista, Sterling or Limon will receive an additional $2,500 incentive (in addition to either incentive above).
Relocation incentives:
- The first 50 Weld County or out-of-state residents hired as a Correctional Officer I or Clinical Services positions who relocate to report to a 24/7 facility in Canon City or Buena Vista only will receive a $5,000 relocation incentive.
The current schedule of events is below, and interested job seekers can register for each event at cdoc.jobs.
Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Canon City — Corrections Training Academy
2945 US-50, Cañon City
Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Buena Vista — Buena Vista Correctional Complex
15125 Hwy. 24 & 185, Buena Vista
Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Colorado Springs (Limon Facility Placements) — Woodmen Valley Chapel
8292 Woodmen Valley View #5093
Colorado Springs
Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sterling — Sterling Correctional Facility
12101 CO-66, Sterling
Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Virtual Fast Track Hiring Event
Oct. 26, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pueblo — La Vista Correctional Facility
1401 W. 17th Street, Pueblo