The Dec. 15 windstorm here led to "the most significant impact to our electric system in history," Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin told the Utilities Board in a memo dated Jan. 19, the day the Utilities Board will convene for its regular monthly meeting.
The storm, which brought winds up to 92 mph and gust to 100 mph, knocked out power to 47,000 Utilities customers, or 17.4 percent of those served by the city-owned utility.
Winds resembled "hurricane-force" velocities and "significantly impacted our overhead infrastructure in the Downtown, Old North End, Patty Jewett, Roswell, and Kitty Hawk neighborhoods," Benyamin wrote.
He gave this recap of damage, which kept some customers off line for six days:
• 248 wires were downed resulting in 6.2 miles of overhead power line damage
• 106 wood distribution poles were broken or damaged
• 33 overhead transformers and one overhead recloser were damaged
• 182 power pole cross arms were broken
• 5 transmission poles affecting two 115,000 volt circuits were broken
Of those who lost power, 72 percent saw power restored within 24 hours; 89 percent within 48 hours, 94 within 72 hours, and by six days later, Utilities had restored power to all those left without juice.
Utilities relied on more than 600 of its workers and those of contractors and two mutual aid agreements — with Fountain Utilities and Xcel Power. A total of 70 crews worked to return the system's functionality.
Utilities also turned to the city for help with removing debris and trimming trees. The storm caused 40- and 50-foot-tall trees to tumble; others were uprooted and crashed onto roofs and into streets. Hundreds of homeowners saw fences blown over.
Utilities' power restoration effort, which amounted to some 66,000 hours of work, cost $3 million. However, utilities reports there were no injuries.
It's not yet clear whether that $3 million expense will translate to a rate increase.
"We are actively conducting after action reviews and documenting improvement opportunities learned during this event," Benyamin wrote. "Following this thorough analysis, we will make necessary changes to improve our outage response in several key areas in our continued effort to provide safe, reliable service to the community."
Some residents in the Old North End, where some customers were left without power for days, wondered why it took the city so long, considering the high winds were forecast at least 24 hours ahead of the storm.
Although a briefing to be presented to the Utilities Board on Jan. 19 states that the staff began coordinating with weather forecasters, preparing teams and activating the command center from Dec. 13 to 15, Utilities didn't obtain its first outside help until Friday, Dec. 17.
"There was a delay in getting these resources in place following the December 15 windstorm because of the statewide affect of the storm," Utilities officials said via email. "These companies needed to restore their own electric systems before they were able to come and help Colorado Springs Utilities."
The presentation cites several "opportunities for improvement," including outage map accuracy and restoration information, expanding customer information and channels with which the utility engages with customers, "performance improvement," "event scalability," managing its program of work and system resiliency.
That last point might take some time and big money to address. As Benyamin notes in his Jan. 19 memo, "The overhead distribution system in the Old North End and Patty Jewett areas experienced the worst damage. Restoration efforts in these areas were often hampered by large amounts of debris needing to be removed before our crews could begin re-energizing circuits."
While much of the city operates with utilities that are buried, there are areas, including the North End, that still rely on overhead lines.
