Springs tech accelerator Exponential Impact and HBCUvc have announced 43 new fellows accepted into the 2020-2021 HBCU Fellowship program.
The two organizations are partnering to offer a year-long fellowship to a student from a Historically Black College or University to expand access to opportunities in tech startups and venture capital.
HBCUvc, a 501c3 nonprofit, focuses on how capital is formed and distributed to increase opportunities for Black and Latinx innovators.
This partnership will enable students from historically black colleges or universities to work for XI to advance entrepreneurship and venture capital opportunities in Southern Colorado.
“At Exponential Impact we are focused on innovations that solve real needs. We are dedicated to closing the gaps in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Southern Colorado, and this partnership is an essential collaboration to increase access to the tech industry and venture capital for historically underrepresented populations,” Natasha Main, XI's executive director, said in a news release.
Fellows will learn the fundamentals of venture capital, network with investors and entrepreneurs across industries, and establish relationships with mentors from XI.
“We play the long game at HBCUvc," said Chelsea Roberts, who leads Partnerships at HBCUvc.
"We bring together fellows and partners who both reflect the moment we are in and the promise of the future — that is the heart of VC. In our industry specifically, there’s been a heightened reckoning around racial equity in the space.
"So many have used this opportunity to rise up and join our mission of finding creative solutions to fix broken systems. We certainly don’t have all the answers, but we do believe our HBCU VC fellows are uniquely positioned to break barriers and succeed in venture capital."
The fellows come from more than 15 HBCUs. For the first time ever, HBCUvc welcomed both current HBCU students and recent alumni to apply for their fellowship program. This year’s class is 77 percent current students and 23 percent alumni.
This year, Dorian Holmes, a senior at North Carolina A&T State University and HBCUvc Year 2 Fellow, joined the XI team in August 2020 through this initiative. Dorian has interned at Microsoft, Facebook, and Palo Alto Networks in software development and management.