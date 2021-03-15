El Paso County administrative, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies are closed on Monday, March 15, due to bad weather and hazardous driving conditions.
Because El Paso County Combined Courts are scheduled to work remotely, they will adhere to their previously announced 10 a.m. schedule.
The closure applies to non-mission essential personnel and includes:
El Paso County Public Health
El Paso County Department of Human Services
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder
El Paso County Assessor
El Paso County Treasurer
4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
CSU Extension
Public Trustee
Pikes Peak Workforce Center
Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
The county’s announcement said employees working remotely should proceed as normal, and reminded El Paso County residents to heed travel warnings.
The county’s neighborhood preparedness website is at Admin.ElPasoCo.com/PPROEM/Neighborhoods-Preparing-Together/.
State of Colorado government offices in Denver are also closed Monday, March 15, due to extreme weather conditions.
COLORADO SPRINGS DELAYS
In Colorado Springs, city administrative offices will open at noon. The Colorado Springs Municipal Court will open at noon.
The city has a full call-out of 40 snow plows for snow removal operations. Wind and blowing snow have slowed snow plowing operations forcing crews to re-plow roads, and crews are working extended shifts to deal with primary and secondary routes.
MAIL DELAYS
The winter storm is delaying mail delivery and closing USPS retail locations in many areas along the Front Range.
Road closures and unsafe driving conditions have prevented many Colorado area post offices from opening Monday, USPS announced. Regular retail and delivery will resume as soon as road conditions become safe.
Mail that can’t be delivered will be held at the post office. Customers coming to the post office to collect mail will need a photo ID.