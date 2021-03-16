League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region has released the VOTE411 voter guide information for the upcoming Colorado Springs municipal election April 6, available at VOTE411.org.
VOTE411 was launched in 2006 as a one-stop-shop for voters to find nonpartisan information about candidates, local races and city district information. In November 2020, Colorado Springs’ city clerk redrew district lines throughout the city, meaning voters’ districts might have changed. VOTE411 is fully up to date with these changes.
VOTE411 allows the public to access information about their City Council district candidates and learn about their plans as potential city council members and for their district.
It also includes information about ballot measure 1A, with arguments for and against the measure. To find the Colorado Springs City municipal election or to become a registered voter, visit VOTE411.org.
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization empowering voters and defending democracy. For 101 years, League of Women Voters has fostered an informed electorate through candidate forums, policy studies and voter information resources.
Committed to nonpartisanship, never supporting or opposing political parties, the League has fought for pro-democracy measures like election protection, democratic reforms and equal access to the ballot.