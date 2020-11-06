The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Highway Advisory Commission. Applications for the open position are due Nov. 20.
The HAC reviews and comments on issues relating to the management and operation of the Transportation Division and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Public Works.
According to a news release from El Paso County, Highway Advisory Commissioners must demonstrate an active interest in the goals and objectives of the Transportation Division and work with other members to achieve the goals and resolve problems.
The commission consists of nine members who are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms. Five members represent each of the county commissioner districts, with the remaining members representing the county At-large. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are being held virtually due to COVID precautions on the third Wednesday, bi-monthly at 9 a.m. The meetings are held in January, February, and then every other month (April, June, August, October and December)
Applications are being accepted for one At-large member and one Associate member, and one District 5 representative (who must live in District 5).
The volunteer application is at www.elpasoco.com and can be accessed at https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.