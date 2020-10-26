The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center will host a day of virtual business trainings for the 13th annual Veterans Small Business Conference on Nov. 5.
The conference is the year’s premier business training event for veteran entrepreneurs, according to the Pikes Peak SBDC, and this year will be entirely online.
It will run 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and offers a variety of training and resources in three tracks as well as a discussion forum. The tracks are Start-Up, Growth, and Contracting & Certifications.
Topics include workforce development, ownership structures, networking and marketing and philanthropic giving. Pikes Peak National Bank President & CEO Robin Roberts and Eric Phillips of 3E’s Comedy Club are the keynote speakers.
The conference is free and open to all veteran-owned businesses. A complete conference schedule can be found at https://pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/events/veterans-small-business-conference/.
The event is expected to sell out and organizers urge participants to register early.