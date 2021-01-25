USA Triathlon of Colorado has sold its 40,084-square-foot office building to local investment group Dormie Capital Partners for $4.65 million.
USA Triathlon of Colorado will remain a tenant in the three-story building at 5825 Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs. Dormie Capital Partners plans to modernize its common areas and add amenities.
Newmark Managing Director Brian Wagner and Director Mark O’Donnell, Jr. represented USA Triathlon of Colorado in the sale of the building; it is the sixth transaction the Newmark team has completed for USA Triathlon of Colorado since 2004.
“5825 Delmonico Drive was an incredibly unique transaction, having been brought to the open market for the first time in nearly two decades,” said Wagner.
“The seller decided to dispose of the asset as they maintain focus on their growth, the growth of the sport and the continued support of their athletes and members.”