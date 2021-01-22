United Airlines is ramping up its flights from Colorado Springs Airport starting Feb. 11.
United will boost service to 11 daily nonstop flights from Colorado Springs, operating with mainline and regional aircraft and increasing the number of daily seats by 8.5 percent versus last year.
The airline also plans to relaunch its COS to Los Angeles (LAX) nonstop service, which was suspended due COVID-19. With this relaunch, United serves Colorado Springs from four of its hubs — Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.
“We look forward to enhancing and rebuilding service between Colorado Springs and four United hubs,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network planning. “This expansion will provide travelers with seamless, nonstop connections to our global network, including our Denver hub that serves more than 160 destinations worldwide — the most of any airline.”
United’s schedule effective Feb. 11 will be:
Denver (DEN): 6 daily nonstop flights
Chicago (ORD): 2 daily nonstop flights
Houston (IAH): 2 daily nonstop flights
Los Angeles (LAX): 1 daily nonstop flight (starting Feb. 12)
United will resume nonstop service from Colorado Springs and Los Angeles using Embraer E175 aircraft with 70 seats, including 12 first class seats, 16 economy plus seats and 42 economy seats.