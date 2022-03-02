Employee wellbeing platform provider Lumien is launching into the U.S. market with its first stateside base in Colorado Springs.
The award-winning, Birmingham, UK-based mental health platform was launched in 2019 to empower individuals to take control of their own health and wellbeing, integrating with employers’ processes to help them manage workplace mental health more effectively, according to a March 1 news release from the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
The move comes after a huge spike in resignation rates during 2021, nicknamed The Great Resignation, which has highlighted the need for greater investment into workplace culture to support both employers and employees. By launching in the U.S., Lumien is leading the way for employers to embed wellness and culture into their business strategy.
Lumien established its first U.S. base in Colorado Springs due to the city’s positive, healthy lifestyle.
“The essence of Colorado Springs aligns with Lumien’s core purpose — to get businesses talking and acting on workplace wellbeing, said Dr Christopher Golby, the company’s co-founder and director. “It’s a place that’s geared up for modern working life, as employees reflect on their priorities and expect a more enlightened employer.
“Colorado Springs is an extremely good place for expanding businesses, as its time zone allows you to communicate with Europe and Asia within the same working day,” Golby said. “Colorado Springs offers support, not just within the business community, but also across the large veteran community, presenting Lumien with a unique opportunity to support those who dedicate their lives to the U.S. Armed Forces.”
In recent years, the city’s focus on wellbeing and a positive lifestyle has been attracting a growing number of people and businesses, and Lumien hopes to become a central part of this, as it demonstrates the importance of a wellbeing strategy for U.S. businesses, he said.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC assisted Lumien with its U.S. launch and will continue helping with its stateside integration and growth.
“Lumien’s founding team has an international track record of disrupting and improving technology to support health and wellbeing,” said Cecilia Harry, the chamber’s chief economic development officer. “The Pikes Peak region is known for its innovation and healthy lifestyles, making it a perfect place for its headquarters. We’re excited about Lumien’s decision to locate in Colorado Springs and to help the brand grow here.”
The pandemic has had a major, worldwide impact on mental health, and it’s never been more important to take action, Golby said.
“Companies need to proactively invest in giving their leaders ‘tools’ to monitor and respond to wellbeing issues,” he said. “With many businesses struggling to fill posts, the stakes are high. Job vacancies are at record levels, with many businesses struggling to recruit even when offering higher salaries.
“Our launch into the US comes at a critical time in helping to protect and improve workplace mental health in an area that’s prioritizing a higher standard of life with a growing entrepreneurial community.”
Lumien’s platform focuses on creating a robust wellbeing strategy for workplaces, helping to get wellbeing and culture on every board meeting agenda in a time when employees need it most.
