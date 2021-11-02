The Downtown Colorado Springs Holiday Pop-Up Shop program is returning for the 2021 holiday season with three new retail shops open through Dec. 31.
"The program, which aims to fill vacant storefronts during the holiday season while also giving new business owners an opportunity to test out concepts and evaluate running a brick-and-mortar presence, was launched in 2014," a Partnership-issued news release said. "The program leverages reduced rent and a short-term lease to make the program financially attainable for new businesses. Since inception, more than 14 businesses have participated in the program, leading to some longer-term leases from popular Downtown businesses like Crafted Colorado Handmake Market, Eclectic Co., The Local Honey Co., Rocky Mountain Soap Market and Story Coffee."
This year's shops are:
Mountain Standard Goods, 226 N. Tejon St.
Sustainably produced men’s apparel, vintage furniture, home goods and gifts
Instagram: @mst_goods
Maggie M Boutique, 7 S. Tejon St.
Comfortable, stylish and functional clothing for baby and mom, home décor and accessories, bath and body products
Good Eye, 111 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Sustainably and ethically produced goods, vintage women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories
All three Pop-Up Shops will celebrate their Grand Openings on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Additional information can be found at downtowncs.com/popup.
Read more by the CSBJ on this year's Pop-Up program here.