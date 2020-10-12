Tejon Street is the 2020 “Great Streets” winner in the American Planning Association of Colorado's Great Places Colorado program.
Winners in the program “represent the gold standard in terms of having a true sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement and a vision for tomorrow," according to a joint news release by the city of Colorado Springs and the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.
Nominations for the Great Places Colorado program come from individuals, local governments and organizations and are then reviewed by a panel of experts from across the state.
Winners are celebrated during the fall APA Colorado State Conference and October’s National Community Planning Month.
“Over the last 50 years local planning efforts have focused on creating a vibrant Downtown, centered around Tejon Street," Mayor John Suthers said in a news release.
"This vibrancy is the direct result of interventions over decades by planners, economic developers, and local organizations seeking to create a place that is memorable and important. Tejon Street is truly an unparalleled atmosphere that makes Colorado unique."
According to APA Colorado, Tejon Street exemplifies four key criteria for the award:
- A livable built environment — Tejon Street includes wide sidewalks, patio dining and updated streetscaping.
- In harmony with nature — Tejon Street integrates with Acacia Park and Alamo Square and has connectivity to a robust trail system and use of natural landscaping.
- Supporting a resilient economy — the street has a mix of businesses and cultural programming, such as festivals, parades and activities like Dine Out Downtown, as well as building and façade enhancement grants.
- Fostering a healthy community — Tejon Street promotes walkability with walking tours, outdoor activities like Skate in the Park, and public art.
Tejon Street has been guided by master plans since 1971, with updates in 1992 and 2009, and the Experience Downtown Master Plan in 2016. It is a Form-Based Zone district and a state-certified creative district.