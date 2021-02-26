Tech accelerator and incubator Exponential Impact has launched a new startup community program called Springs Startup.
It’s billed as new early-stage and community programming for startup founders “for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs.”
“After a year of starts, exits, and closures of both startup support resources and startups themselves a group of Colorado Springs founders are teaming up to bring pitch nights, startup weekends, and an entry point into the entrepreneurial community,” Exponential Impact’s announcement reads.
Springs Startup is an initiative of Exponential Impact, led by a committee of startup entrepreneurs, past board members and founders of Peak Startup, who are passionate about the potential and momentum of the tech startup ecosystem in Colorado Springs and Southern Colorado.
“It is awesome to see how the Colorado Springs startup ecosystem is growing and maturing,” said Chris Franz, founder of Wavelength Ventures and Peak Startup. “With the broad reach of community leaders like Exponential Impact, the early-stage startups coming through Pitch Night and Startup Weekend programs no longer need to leave the Springs to find accelerators, incubators and capital support.”
"After speaking with many people in the Colorado Springs entrepreneur community, we feel strongly that our community needs startup-focused events, and in true entrepreneur fashion, we have joined forces to revitalize the events that are key to a startup ecosystem,” said Leif Ullman, the founder of KidReports and a former Peak Startup board member, who will be chairing the committee to run Springs Startup.
The Springs Startup program will include community favorites like Pitch Nights and Startup Weekends, and it will look to grow into and act as a hub for the community modeled after national leaders.
Through community-focused events, Springs Startup programs aim to create an entry point into the entrepreneurial community, allowing community members with great ideas or early products to connect into Exponential Impact’s Seed to Scale programs.
“We feel that part of our mission and charge is to be a facilitator of economic growth in our region and state and this program is in line with that” said Vance Brown, co-founder and board president of Exponential Impact.
“It is extremely lonely and risky as an early-stage startup founder,” said Rachel Beisel, Colorado Springs Startup Week organizer, Exponential Impact mentor, and founder of multiple startups.
“More community-led support is needed to serve those working in startups, rooting for startups, founding startups and funding startups. Our ultimate goal is to truly serve, contribute and continue to develop to our unique entrepreneurial ecosystem in the one-and-only Colorado Springs.”
Details on Springs Startup are at exponentialimpact.com/springsstartup/