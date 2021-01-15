Deputy Fire Chief Randy Royal has been chosen by Mayor John Suthers as the next chief of the Colorado Springs Fire Department. If confirmed by City Council, he would succeed Ted Collas, who retires March 5.
Royal was chosen from a field of 37 applicants, five of whom were interviewed by a panel consisting of the mayor, chief of staff, chief human resources and risk officer, and two Council members.
From the city's release:
“Randy’s leadership and tremendous work throughout his 34 years with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, have prepared him to lead the department on its continued path of excellence,” said Mayor John Suthers.
“Randy understands the unique needs of our community, and his experience includes leadership roles during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires. We had several great candidates from across the country, but ultimately we chose to select a highly-qualified, long-time member of our community. I’m very happy to announce that Deputy Chief Randy Royal will serve as the next Colorado Springs Fire Chief.”
Royal inherits a department of 539 sworn and civilian positions and 22 fire stations. He's worked in emergency services for over 42 years (28 as a paramedic). Chief Royal served in a chief officer for 16 years — as a battalion chief, shift commander and deputy chief.
During his career, Royal has helped initiate the tactical emergency medical program, worked in the early hazmat and tox-medic programs, managed the Medical Division, and presently leads the Pandemic Taskforce.
“I am honored to have been chosen by the mayor to fill the position of Fire Chief for the CSFD,” Royal said in the release.
“I believe the CSFD is one of the best fire departments in the nation, with excellent staff that are willing to go above and beyond to serve our residents and visitors.
"I am proud to have called Colorado Springs my home for over 40 years, and I am excited to be able to work for our community at this level and to continue to look for ways to uphold and enhance our public safety efforts each and every day.”