Applications for a new round of Survive and Thrive funding to support local small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic will open Feb. 15.
Survive and Thrive 2.0 links mentoring and access to tools and resources with financial support to provide immediate relief and support long-term recovery for small businesses that are located in or serve low- to middle-income neighborhoods.
The program focuses on buoying new micro businesses, pivoting business models to prevent permanent job loss, and boosting cohesion in the business community.
A collaboration between startup accelerator Exponential Impact and the city of Colorado Springs, Survive and Thrive 2.0 will fund 15-25 businesses with grant awards of up to $20,000 each and intensive support programming over two months.
The initial Survive and Thrive program drew upon a $1 million fund to award low-interest loans in 2020 to local businesses that were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Survive and Thrive 2.0 “is a niche program intended to deeply support a few organizations for maximum impact,” said Natasha Main, executive director of Exponential Impact.
“This is an important collaboration to offer a more curated approach to small business needs during this time of crisis and a strong show of support for our local economy by local institutions.”
Selected businesses will receive funding and holistic programming to help them rebuild their businesses and come back stronger.
Business owners awarded funds are expected to participate in the two-month program and can expect their funds in two installments — one at the start of the program and one upon completion.
Applicants should be willing and able to dedicate two to three hours a week to engage with the program, including weekly viewing of webinars, check-ins and mentor sessions.
Eligible expenses for funding through the grants include rent, utilities, payroll and maintenance of facilities or workspace.
Ineligible uses are payoff of non-business expenses, personal expenses, direct financing of political activities, payoff of taxes and fines, support of other businesses in which the borrower may have an interest, contract work such as funding of construction projects, and covering the same expense that is being covered by other relief funding.
The city of Colorado Springs is financially supporting Survive and Thrive 2.0 through Federal CARES Act dollars.
“We are all anxious for the end of this pandemic, and a return to normalcy, but it’s important to recognize that there are businesses that are still feeling the negative effects of this crisis, and it’s invaluable to have programs like Survive and Thrive ready to provide resources and walk alongside them through their recovery,” Mayor John Suthers said.
The Solid Rock Community Development Corporation is a core collaborator in the program to ensure sustainable connections and long-lasting support for Southeast Colorado Springs residents.
“The objective is to make the entire community stronger by growing our existing business community in SE Colorado Springs,” said Pastor Ben Anderson, executive director of SRCDC.
Applications for Survive and Thrive 2.0 will be accepted through Feb. 28. Full eligibility details and additional application information are available on Exponential Impact’s website: exponentialimpact.com.