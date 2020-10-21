A new national poll of the U.S. workforce shows 65 percent of employees with children in remote learning are feeling burnout during the pandemic.
The vast majority of schools across the country are still offering distance learning as their only student instructional model and the poll, from management consulting firm Eagle Hill Consulting, indicates working parents are feeling the pain.
Even for workers without remote learning children, burnout levels are high — about 52 percent.
Among workers who expressed feeling burnt out, 42 percent of workers with children in remote learning situations and 28 percent of those without children in remote learning attributed their stress to the pandemic.
"These findings shouldn't be surprising to employers,” Melissa Jezior, president and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting, said in a news release.
“Families and workers were burnt out even before the pandemic. This isn't an easy situation for employers to resolve, with work life balance taking on a whole new meaning during this health crisis."
With the average employee bouncing back and forth between their work computer and their child's device, Jezior said, they’re struggling to do two jobs at once.
She said the only solution for employers is to work hand-in-hand with employees to meet their individual needs.
“That may mean adjusting work hours, workloads, or job expectations,” Jezior said.
“And to get there, that means engaging in a continual, open dialogue with each and every employee. Our research makes clear that employers have got to find way to make the situation manageable for employees because the pandemic isn't going away anytime soon. Otherwise, companies will suffer financially and risk harming their brand.”
When asked about the causes of burnout, parents with children in remote learning reported the following causes:
- workload (45 percent)
- balancing work and their personal life (42 percent)
- lack of communication, feedback and support (33 percent)
- time pressures (32 percent)
- lack of clarity around expectations (28 percent)
- performance expectations (25 percent)
These findings are contained in the 2020 Eagle Hill Consulting COVID-19 Employee Burnout Survey. The survey was conducted online from Sept. 13-17 and included more than 1,000 respondents from a random sample of employees across the country. The survey polled respondents on COVID-19 and its potential impact on their work experience and environment.