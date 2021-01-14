Among large American cities, Colorado Springs ranks poorly for the number of ICU beds per 100,000 population, a new study shows.
With COVID-19 numbers rising across the country, small business research website AdvisorSmith looked at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service data to see which U.S. cities have the most and least ICU beds per capita. Data also came from The Accountability Project, which provides counts of hospital beds from hospitals around the country.
Colorado Springs ranked fifth among large cities that had the least ICU beds per 100,000 population.
The study did not examine availability of ICU beds.
According to the study:
- In total, Colorado Springs has 91 adult ICU beds.
- Colorado Springs has 12.3 ICU beds per 100,000 residents, the fifth lowest among 109 cities with more than 500,000 residents.
- For large cities nationwide, the average number of ICU beds was 21.3 per 100,000 population.
- Colorado Springs has 1.4 hospital beds per 1,000 residents, which ranks the city fourth among large cities.
AdvisorSmith calculated the number of hospital beds per metropolitan area by counting the total number of adult ICU beds available in each metropolitan area. The total number acute care beds, intensive care beds, coronary care beds, burn unit beds, surgical beds and other specialty hospital beds.
The study covered cities in three groups based upon population: small, under 150,000; midsize, between 150,000-500,000; and large, more than 500,000. Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In the large category, cities with the most ICU beds per 100,000 population were Lexington, Kentucky (51.7); Augusta, Georgia (43); St. Louis, Missouri (41.3); Birmingham, Alabama (41.2); and Winston-Salem, North Carolina (37.7).
Cities with the fewest ICU beds per 100,000 population were Raleigh, North Carolina (10.4); Fayetteville, North Carolina (11.9); Portland, Maine (12); Des Moines, Iowa (12.2); and Colorado Springs (12.3).
See the full study at advisorsmith.com.