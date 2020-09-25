The Downtown Partnership announced the weekend street closure of Tejon Street between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues will be extended through Oct. 24, weather permitting. Dine Out Downtown, in which more than 25 restaurants offer expanded outdoor seating on sidewalks and other public spaces, was initially planned to end Sept. 26.
The announcement came as the partnership honored restaurant workers for their contributions to the economic, civic and cultural vitality of Downtown Colorado Springs at its annual gathering Sept. 24.
"Hundreds tuned in to the 23rd annual Partnership event, held virtually this year with both morning and afternoon presentations," said a news release issued by the Downtown Partnership. "While most years the Partnership presents its Downtown Star Award to business leaders, organizations and civil servants, this year took a different approach by honoring the determination and community commitment of the chefs, baristas, bartenders, line cooks, servers, managers, hosts, dishwashers and others who make up Downtown’s thriving culinary scene."
Partnership President and CEO Susan Edmondson said Downtown Colorado Springs has the largest concentration of independent restaurants in southern Colorado.
"With the onset of the pandemic, restaurants have had to continually reinvent their business models and are still able to operate at only 50 percent of indoor capacity," the release said.
“All they’ve ever wanted to do is do what they do best: serve great food, provide great drinks and create welcoming places where people gather to meet friends, celebrate special occasions and find respite from long days while relaxing over a special meal,” said Edmondson. “We are in awe of their determination, and for these reasons and many others our Downtown Star Award this year goes singularly to all of those working in the food service industry Downtown. We salute you.”
Edmondson noted how numerous restaurants prepared and donated meals for health care workers and hundreds of pounds of food prep to Springs Rescue Mission.
Also from the annual gathering:
- Downtown development continues at a rapid pace, with nearly every project noted in the 2020 State of Downtown Report still moving forward, plus several new apartments in the early planning stages.
- In recent weeks many new businesses have opened Downtown, including: Moonbeam Clothiers, Lincoln Rose Gallery, Novis Mortem Collective, Yobel, CO.A.T.I. food hall, Bread & Butter Market and 3E’s Comedy Club.
- Downtown Partnership will be promoting the importance of shopping and dining locally through the holiday season and cooler months ahead, with special emphasis on ways to dine outside comfortably.