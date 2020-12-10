Colorado’s unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 28 were the fourth highest in the nation, a report from WalletHub found.
Colorado residents filed 90,024 initial regular unemployment claims and 14,242 claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, for a total of 104,266 new unemployment claims, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The state’s unemployment claims were exceeded only by Kansas, New Mexico and Illinois. Indiana, at No. 5, Virginia, Florida, Alaska, New Hampshire and California rounded out the top 10 states with the most unemployment claims.
The state labor department reported that regular unemployment claims dropped for the week ending Dec. 5 to 19,024 initial claims, but pandemic unemployment assistance claims increased to 17,232 initial claims.
Since mid-March, a total of 662,508 regular initial unemployment claims have been filed and a grand total of 876,440 claims, including federal PUA benefits.
More than $2.34 billion in regular unemployment benefits have been paid to Coloradans since March 29, along with $891.1 million in pandemic unemployment assistance, which covers gig and self-employed workers.
Including federal pandemic unemployment compensation (the additional $600 weekly benefits to eligible unemployment claimants), extended pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, state extended benefits and lost wages assistance, Coloradans have received more than $6.4 billion in unemployment assistance during the pandemic.
Industries with the highest initial claims for the week ending Nov. 21, the most recent posted by the department of labor and employment, were:
- Accommodation and Food Services: 5,761 (43.5% of claims for week)
- Healthcare and Social Assistance: 964 (7.3%)
- Construction: 892 (6.7%)
- Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services: 764 (5.8%)
- Retail Trade: 755 (5.7%)
- Education Services: 574 (4.3%)
- Manufacturing: 522 (3.9%)
- Professional and Technical Services: 521 (3.9%)
- Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 430 (3.2%)
- Other Services: 384 (2.9%)
The department’s report stated that more than 69,655 jobs were posted as of Dec. 5 at ConnectingColorado.com, the state’s jobs database.
The greatest number of open jobs were truck drivers, registered nurses and customer service representatives.
While many industries are hiring, the top three are:
- Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (27,199);
- Professional, scientific, and technical services (20,312); and
- Retail trade (19,192).