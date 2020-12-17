The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission voted Dec. 16 to reverse a previous decision to accelerate by a year the retirement of the Ray Nixon Power Plant in Colorado Springs and two other Colorado coal-fired units.
The commission, which oversees Colorado’s air quality program, gave preliminary approval Nov. 20 to Colorado’s Regional Haze Plan, which the state is required to submit to the Environmental Protection Agency by July 2021.
The plan would have required Colorado Springs Utilities to retire the Nixon plant no later than December 31, 2028, in order to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets.
CSU’s integrated resource plan, approved in June, calls for retiring the Nixon plant in 2030. The decision did not affect CSU’s plan to retire the Martin Drake Power Plant in 2023.
The air quality commission’s haze plan also accelerated closure dates for Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association’s Craig Unit 3 coal plant in Moffat County and Platte River Power Authority’s Rawhide Energy Station north of Fort Collins. The plants were slated for closure in 2030.
The commission deferred action on Xcel Energy’s Hayden coal plant, but signaled it also wanted the plant retired at the end of 2028.
CSU, along with Xcel Energy, Tri-State G&T and Platte River Power Authority filed a motion Dec. 11 seeking to reverse the Nov. 20 decision.
Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said in a statement Dec. 17 that he was pleased the Air Quality Control Commission “upheld our Utilities Board’s authority, honoring the public input process and preserving the responsible Integrated Resource Plan.
“Earlier this year, our Utilities Board, based on our Integrated Resource Plan, made a bold decision to close our Drake Power Plant early — 12 years ahead of schedule — and to close our Ray Nixon Power Plant by Dec. 31, 2029. The 18-month long decision-making process included constructive input from many community stakeholders, including environmental groups.
“We have taken aggressive action to close our coal fired power plants early and we will continue to do so. We are committed to protecting the environment, adding more renewable energy and reducing our carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050.”
CSU Senior Public Affairs Specialist Natalie Watts said closing the Nixon plant early probably would have generated additional costs. The utility had not calculated how much those costs would be, pending the commission’s final decision.
The National Parks Conservation Association and the Sierra Club were intervenors in the rulemaking and sought to have the three coal plants retired by 2028.
The two organizations also issued a statement after the Dec. 16 final decision on Phase 1 of the haze plan.
“By reversing course and allowing three of the biggest polluting facilities in the state to continue releasing harmful emissions past 2028, the AQCC missed an important opportunity today for our national parks, public health, and climate,” the statement said.
“The state’s regional haze plan is an opportunity to clear the air in our treasured national parks and surrounding communities, and to move Colorado closer toward achieving its climate goals. As Colorado moves forward on its second phase of the regional haze rulemaking, we will continue our work to reduce air pollution.”