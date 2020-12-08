Truck drivers, registered nurses, IT professionals, retail salespeople and stockers and order fillers were the most sought-after workers between March and September of this year.
That was one of the highlights of the seventh annual Colorado Talent Pipeline Report, which analyzes issues related to the supply and demand of talent in the state. The report was released Dec. 8 by the Colorado Workforce Development Council.
The report showed that the top five industries in terms of unique in job postings included administrative and support, waste management and remediation services; professional, scientific and technical services; retail trade; health care and social assistance; and information.
The report stated that:
- 21.4 percent of Colorado jobs are classified as vulnerable, making Colorado the eighth most vulnerable state. Vulnerable jobs, defined as those that pay low wages and don’t provide benefits, were highest in the hospitality sector, with 49 percent of jobs in the sector classified as vulnerable, followed by the retail sector, where 33.5 percent of jobs are considered vulnerable
- Colorado lost an estimated 134,300 nonfarm payroll jobs from September 2019 to September 2020. Leisure and hospitality had the highest job losses, with a decrease of an estimated 56,500 jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities (12,400 jobs lost) and construction (8,800 jobs lost).
- Colorado’s overall rate of job loss over the past year was -4.8 percent as of September 2020. The initial job loss of the pandemic, -10.8 percent in April 2020, was almost double the rate of job loss during the peak of the Great Recession (-5.5 percent in August 2009). The state has since gained back some of the jobs lost between February and April.
The report identifies leading industries and occupations, key features of the current labor force, COVID-19 impact and response, strategies to align supply with industry demand and top jobs, and offers strategies, investments and policy recommendations in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I encourage you all to examine this report and its recommendations, put these strategies into action, and partner with us as we work to promote the best policy for Coloradans in each corner of our state,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “We will not only recover from these crises, but together we will build back stronger than before.”
Making sure Colorado’s economy bounces back stronger includes purposeful equitable practices, reskilling and upskilling, investment in programs with promising results and career-connected education.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the future of work trends and highlighted inequity in the state’s education and workforce systems. In order to build back stronger, Colorado must focus on its talent pipeline in order to facilitate an equitable economic recovery that creates more opportunity for prosperity throughout the state, the report concludes.
The report’s recommendations outline what is possible to facilitate economic advancements in the coming year.
The collection of strategies, investments and policy recommendations formulates a response to the COVID-19 pandemic that will stimulate growth by stabilizing, accelerating and preparing all segments of the labor force for the immediate and long-term future.
“The plan for recovery included in the 2020 Talent Pipeline Report was developed collaboratively by state agencies and private partners, and it will require collective action across sectors to be successful,” said Lee Wheeler-Berliner, Colorado Workforce Development Council managing director.
“The plan is grounded by a focus on equity, a core value of the CWDC and necessary focus given the disproportionate economic impacts of COVID-19 on low-income individuals and Coloradans of color,” Wheeler-Berliner said.
The data and recommendations provided in previous Talent Pipeline Reports have led to the state legislature passing more than 50 bills to support talent development.
The Colorado Workforce Development Council produces the Talent Pipeline Report in partnership with the Departments of Higher Education, Education, Labor and Employment, and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, with support from the Department of Human Services, Regulatory Agencies, the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, the State Demography Office at the Department of Local Affairs, along with other partners.
For the complete 2020 Talent Pipeline Report, visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cwdc/colorado-talent-pipeline-report