State employees will be eligible for Paid Family Medical Leave effective January 2021, Governor Jared Polis announced Dec. 21.
Employees can use the program to take time to care for a loved one, welcome a new child into the home, or recover from a serious illness.
“One of the core values of my administration is supporting families," Polis said. "... I am proud to say that paid leave will now be a reality for state employees, many of whom have worked day and night during this past year to ensure that we can save the lives of Coloradans and come out stronger from this public health crisis.”
Colorado WINS Executive Director Hilary Glasgow said expanded benefits for people on the frontlines of the COVID response, “no matter the color of their skin or the size of their paychecks, gets to the heart of Colorado WINS’ partnership with the state.
“When we work together to protect all workers and provide access to paid leave, state employees can better protect their communities, their families and themselves," she said.
“This is a good step in the right direction and we look forward to negotiating our first contract with the state with an equally collaborative spirit.”
State employees don’t currently have paid family leave benefits and this will be the first time this benefit will exist for state employees.
The program is funded by the Group Benefits Plan Reserve Fund, which pays for health, life and dental benefits for state employees, and which is currently accruing fund balance as a result of decreased medical utilization due to the pandemic.
There are sufficient funds to pay for this benefit in 2021.
In future years the administration and WINS may jointly pursue resources from the General Assembly to pay for the program as currently envisioned, or in a modified form.
Colorado voters approved a ballot initiative creating an insurance program that will allow employers in the State to offer Family Medical Leave Insurance beginning in 2024. The State of Colorado is taking immediate steps to offer a paid benefit to State employees effective January 1, 2021.
“The majority of Coloradans support Paid Family Medical Leave and I’m proud that Colorado is putting its workers first. This policy ensures that Coloradans don’t have to choose between their loved ones and their livelihood, or between their own health and their paycheck,” said Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster).
“The return on this investment is significant and I applaud Governor Polis for implementing this measure ahead of the statewide insurance program.”