The Colorado Workforce Development Council has launched newly developed career pathways in public health on the My Colorado Journey platform.
The no-cost My Colorado Journey website connects students and job seekers to careers, education planning and support resources through a guided process that drives action and goal completion.
The Colorado public health career pathways, created in partnership with the Trailhead Institute and the Colorado Public Health Workforce Collaborative, aim to address the demand for a skilled public health workforce heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen continued career development and raise awareness of the field.
“A great public health workforce is needed to ensure the health and safety of Coloradans, now and post-pandemic,” Governor Jared Polis said. “The public health career pathways will help people get jobs and explore opportunities in the public health field.”
Three pathways within the public health field were developed — public health, environmental health and administration. Together, they encompass more than 100 occupations within the field from entry- to advanced-level positions.
Individuals can learn more about the industry as a whole and view role descriptions, salary information and knowledge, skill, and ability requirements for each occupation.
Pathways will be updated quarterly in My Colorado Journey.
“For decades, the governmental public health system has been stretched and operating in the background, promoting health and wellness and protecting the environment, said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“When COVID-19 arrived, we had to scale up quickly to respond effectively, and could have benefited from a larger workforce of people formally trained in public health.
“The pandemic has shown us why it’s so important to be intentional about growing a talented workforce to prepare for the next emergency,” she said. “The pathways initiative will train more people in jobs that truly make a difference.”
In the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness plan, the Biden-Harris Administration called for the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Labor to explore mechanisms to create and connect a newly expanded containment workforce to “career ladder” programs to encourage retention and advancement within the field of public health post-pandemic.
State officials think Colorado’s public health career pathways could serve as a model for other states working to address this call to action.
As with previous pathways the state and partners have developed, the process was industry-led and leveraged Colorado’s collaborative approach, bringing together representatives from industry, education and workforce from across the state.
Building on Colorado’s work in 2020 to train new health care apprentices to support efforts to contain COVID-19’s spread, the pathways will strengthen the continued exploration of career opportunities in public health.
For more information on My Colorado Journey and to explore the public health career pathways, visit My Colorado Journey.