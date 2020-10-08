Colorado Springs ranks among the top 15 cities nationwide for first-time homebuyers, according to a report issued Oct. 8 by SmartAsset.
Colorado Springs ranked No. 14 on SmartAsset’s annual list, based on analysis of 12 metrics across four major categories, defined as follows:
• Home market favorability: Price-to-rent ratio, five-year home value appreciation and foreclosure rate
• Affordability: Under-45 homeownership rate, down payment-to-income ratio, housing costs as a percentage of income and effective property tax rate
• Livability: Concentration of dining and entertainment establishments, average commute time and violent crime rate
• Employment: July 2020 unemployment rate and five-year change in median household income
The Springs was the highest ranking area in Colorado. Other cities in the top 40 included Lakewood, at No. 20; Fort Collins, at No. 29; Denver, at No. 30; and Aurora, at No. 36.
The report scored each city from 0 to 100 in the four major categories and computed a ranking index that was an average of the scores in the four categories.
Colorado Springs scored 67.45 in home market favorability, 86.35 in affordability, 33.61 in livability and 80.00 in employment, earning a ranking index of 66.85.
The highest ranking city in the top 40 was Grand Rapids, Michigan, which earned a ranking index of 73.55.
SmartAsset, a financial technology company, compared data on 185 of the largest U.S. cities across the four categories.
Among the report’s key findings were:
• Cities in the Northeast fell behind this year. No Northeast city ranked in the top 40 cities. Buffalo New York, was the highest ranking Northeast city, coming in at 43rd.
• About half of households under the age of 45 own their homes or apartments. The 2018 national homeownership rate is about 64 percent. Roughly 46 percent of homes are owned by people under 45, while the homeownership rate for households between 45 and 64 climbs to 71.8 percent, and the over-65 homeownership rate is 78.22 percent.
The full report, including methodology and key findings, is here.