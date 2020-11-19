The U.S. Air Force has announced that Colorado Springs Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs has been selected as one of the six finalists for the permanent home of U.S. Space Command.
The final decision is expected in January 2021.
“This exciting news for our state further validates that Colorado is the best place to live, work and play in the country,” Polis said in a news release.
“Colorado is the epicenter for national security space and the only permanent home for U.S. Space Command. U.S. Space Command should stay here where it has already found a home among our strong military community, thriving aerospace industry, and world-class academic and research institutions.
"The overwhelming bipartisan support for Space Command and our proud military heritage make Colorado the very best place for Space Command.”
“Colorado is the only home for the U.S. Space Command,” Primavera said. “Colorado’s unparalleled environment will guarantee the operational success of the mission for generations to come while offering unmatched support and opportunities for our military families and space professionals.”
As co-chair of the Colorado Space Coalition, Primavera has led the state-level process for U.S. Space Command.
Today's announcement follows several months of evaluating criteria submitted by all contending communities. Colorado Springs submitted its questionnaire on Aug. 28.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC convened working groups made up of leaders from the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, the Chamber & EDC’s Military Affairs Council, and the broader business and defense community. The working groups helped the Chamber & EDC prepare for the bid and for the next phase of the selection process.
Early next week the Air Force will announce details of the next steps in the process.
“Colorado Springs is without question the ideal location to serve as the permanent home of U.S. Space Command considering our incredible quality of life, five military installations, significant existing talent base, and experience as a community that has long supported the U.S. Armed Forces," Mayor John Suthers said in a news release.
"Along with these assets, we also already have the infrastructure to house this operation, and much of USSPACECOM’s future leadership will be trained right here at the U.S. Air Force Academy. I commend the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC on its tireless work in continuing this bid process, and look forward to the announcement in January."
“We’re thrilled that Colorado Springs has advanced in the process,” said Reggie Ash, the Chamber & EDC's chief defense development officer. “Our community is committed to space and this announcement contributes to our mission to maintain our status as a national defense leader. Colorado Springs is the center of gravity of national security space; and we have the military assets, infrastructure, and professional space workforce to support the breadth of U.S. Space Command’s operations.”
On May 15, Peterson Air Force Base was notified that it would remain the provisional headquarters of USSPACECOM for at least six years. USSPACECOM will employ approximately 1,400 space professionals. Funding for a new headquarters building will add between $500 million and $1 billion in MILCON, or military construction investment, to the community.
Ash has led the winning USSPACECOM campaign since its official launch in February 2020.