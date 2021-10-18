Many companies today face a disconnect between the skills they need to succeed and the qualifications of their job applicants.
One potential solution is to create in-house apprenticeships. These work-based learning programs are becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. as a way to create a pipeline of trained talent and increase employee retention. Pinnacol Assurance, Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation insurance carrier, is one such success story. In 2017, Pinnacol launched an apprenticeship program with 23 students from Denver-area high schools. This partnership with CareerWise Colorado has far surpassed expectations — apprentices now make up nearly 20 percent of Pinnacol’s workforce.
Here’s a look at some of the key benefits of upskilling your workforce with an apprentice program.
Solution for an aging workforce
If your industry is expecting increased retirements in the coming years, an apprenticeship program may help ease the transition.
In Pinnacol’s case, the company anticipated that many insurance industry employees would be aging out of the workforce — resulting in a huge knowledge and skills gap. Rather than struggle to find workers with the right experience, Pinnacol decided to start training them internally.
“We saw this as an imperative talent acquisition strategy,” says Mark Tapy, Pinnacol’s apprenticeship program manager. Companies that face similar trends and fail to act now may find themselves at a disadvantage in the future.
A new source for talent
In many cases, today’s lack of skilled workers stems from technology advancing much faster than the educational landscape. But if you wait for higher education to catch up, it may be too late.
With an apprenticeship program, companies proactively create the workforce they need and establish connections with younger workers in an environment of success. It’s an ideal way to bridge the gap between education and the workplace.
By identifying motivated young people and giving them a direct pathway to higher-wage jobs, companies develop their own talent pipeline with meaningful career opportunities built into it.
They also remove financial barriers for workers. Rather than racking up college debt, students have the incentive to earn a quality wage.
Developing the skills your business needs now
Apprenticeship programs make companies more agile, adaptable and prepared to take on the ever-changing needs of the workforce. “We’re expanding bandwidth in a cost-effective way,” Tapy says. Apprentices gain more options and opportunities, but so do employers. For example, if a company identifies an immediate staffing need, it may be able to leverage an experienced apprentice rather than search for a temporary hire or a short-term backfill.
Long-term benefits of apprenticeships include no recruiting fees, lower training costs and new hires with much better productivity rates. Another plus: Junior employees who supervise apprentices learn valuable mentoring and coaching skills and have more time to focus on their advanced tasks.
Are you ready to start?
Creating an apprenticeship program at your company from scratch may seem daunting. However, if you partner with the right organization, you can design your program to get the talent you want. Find out more about Pinnacol’s apprenticeship program, and visit CareerWise Colorado for help designing a tailored program to meet your needs.