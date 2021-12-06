Since merging with another firm one year ago, Six and Geving Insurance has expanded its services to clients so they don’t just feel valued on the day they take out a policy but on all the days after.
Six and Geving partnered in November 2020 with the Texas-based firm, Higginbotham Insurance. Higginbotham offers what are referred to as “Day Two” Services, which – through their partnership – Six and Geving now provides to its clients. “Day One refers to the day you buy your insurance policy,” said Randy Geving, co-founder and owner of Six and Geving.
“We call these Day Two Services because we don’t just write a policy and then forget about our clients. We are there for our business clients every day.” The Day Two Services have five components, all of which are offered at no additional cost to Six and Geving’s clients.
The five areas are insurance certificate validation, claims advocacy, contract review, safety and loss control and risk management information systems. Through the claims advocacy process, Geving said, Six and Geving helps clients on reporting and stays with the claim throughout the process so its clients can focus on their business. The contract review service allows a business to have an expert team review contracts.
The safety and loss control service refers to allowing a team of experts to come into a business to review its operations for safety in an effort to prevent and minimize claims, he said. “It helps reduce the number of claims and the severity of the claims because they’ve taken measures to provide a safer workplace,” Geving said.
Meanwhile, the risk management information systems allow Six and Geving’s clients to access technology that provides them with a portal into their industry so they can review best practices for their line of work. Six and Geving, which was established in Colorado Springs in 1991, is primarily a commercial insurance company. All of its Day Two Services are aimed at helping businesses.
“Our No. 1 job as an insurance broker is to help our customers identify their risks, and then we try to address them with our services and insurance coverage,” Geving said. “This allows us to take a deeper dive into a business and say what are the root causes of why a business has claims and how can we address that.”
Throughout its 30 years in Colorado Springs and with a second office in Lakewood, Six and Geving has built a team comprised of industry experts who bring a wealth of knowledge to the company, Geving said. “You’re only as good as the people you hire. We’re proud to have a team of people with a lot of experience and knowledge. That only makes us better and brings more value to our clients,” he said.
“We’re very proud of the team that we have both in Lakewood and Colorado Springs.” When looking for a firm with which it could partner, Geving said Higginbotham presented itself as a firm that had a culture of valuing its employees. “That was probably the most important factor we were looking for – a firm that validated the employee,” he said. The partnership with Higginbotham Insurance also opened the door for Six and Geving to begin offering the Day Two Services, which Geving said serve as a new benefit to the company’s customers.
“We want to prevent claims,” he said. “We don’t want to have a policy for a business and have them turn in claims. We want to do all that we can to help prevent and minimize those claims.” To learn more about the Day Two Services or other services offered by Six and Geving, contact the insurance firm at (719) 590-9990.