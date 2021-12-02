With the holiday season coming up, it is important to shop local when thinking about gift giving. Shopping local has benefits such as 70 cents of every purchase goes back to the community, consumers are most likely to receive the product they purchased, and that 99.5 percent of small businesses make up for the number of businesses in Colorado.
Why not gift your loved ones a present that directly impacts your community? Before you buy, check out the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Colorado which can help consumers determine which businesses are trustworthy by the BBB Accreditation Seal.
The Accreditation Seal means that the BBB found them trustworthy and honest about their business. “People want to trust that a business is going to do a good job and have their best interests in mind,” says CEO of the BBB of Colorado, Jonathan Liebert. These seals can be put on the business’s website, business cards, and/or storefronts. The BBB prides itself in accrediting 2,200 companies. To become accredited with the BBB, there are eight Standards of Trust that the company must obtain.
These Standards of Trust are to build trust in the marketplace, advertise honesty when selling, to tell the truth of all material terms, to be transparent, to honor promises, to be responsive professionally and in good faith, safeguard privacy, and to embody integrity with business dealings, marketplace transactions and commitments. Once these eight Standards of Trust have been held and maintained, the BBB will accredit the company with their seal after verifying that the business has been registered correctly and has the certifications.
“When consumers know you’re accredited with the BBB, they are more likely to buy from you because they know you’re trustworthy,” says Liebert. Not only can businesses be accredited by the BBB, but businesses can also have the “Pledge to Work Safely” badge. This states that the company is practicing safe social distancing and keeping their spaces clean. The “Pledge to Work Safely” badge can help consumers build trust with businesses to keep their safety and health a priority.
When it comes to complaints on a business, the BBB will work with the business and consumer to determine a resolution. The BBB is a non-profit organization that does not profit from any reviews, complaints, etc. Businesses cannot pay to have a positive review. The mission of the BBB of Southern Colorado is to build trust between consumers and businesses. The BBB also educates consumers about online shopping, which is more common around the holiday season.
Shopping online can have a set of risks on its own such as products or services being fake, and scammers can send in a fake check to a business. According to the BBB of Southern Colorado, online purchase scams were among the top three riskiest scams in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The number one reason for these scams was the price. According to the BBB’s “How to Avoid Online Purchase Scams,” they state that if the price looks too good to be true that it probably is.
The BBB encourages consumers to not just “shop for the price alone,” and instead do their own research before purchasing. Consumers who did research before buying were less likely to be scammed when shopping. Shopping on social platforms like Facebook and Instagram is not always safe. Ads on these media outlets can be deceiving and can cause you to lose your money with no product to show for it.
Google can also have fake ads that can lure consumers in with deals. To ensure you’re not being scammed, the BBB recommends the following:
1. Make sure the site is secure. To ensure the security of the site, the site should have a lock icon before the URL in the address bar as well as https instead of http in the beginning of the URL. This is what is known as an SSL Certificate, or Secure Sockets Layer, which protects your information when using the site.
2. Use traceable transactions. Do not pay using non-traditional payment methods such as wire transfers, gift parts, or prepaid money cards. These payment methods are not traceable and are not secure meaning you can lose money.
3. Beware of fake tracking information! Scammers can use fake tracking codes and send it to you to make you believe your product is on the way. Pay attention to what shipper they use and put in the tracking code into their website to see if it is real. If you’re going to shop this holiday season online, be safe and check out additional tips from the BBB at bbbmarketplacetrust.org/online-purchase-scams.