When you think about Colorado businesses that are innovating in gender equity, a 107-year-old insurance company probably doesn’t come to mind. But there’s a good argument that it should.
Pinnacol Assurance provides workers’ comp coverage to 53,000 employers and nearly one million Coloradans. With this diverse collection of stakeholders, Pinnacol can’t afford to leave more than half of its employees feeling disenfranchised and lagging in pay.
While the mission to achieve gender equity seems straightforward, employers too often waste time on efforts that don’t produce results or don’t fit into a multipronged approach.
Here are a few tips from Pinnacol on how to achieve meaningful progress.
Leadership
Commitment from leadership has propelled gender equity forward at Pinnacol. It encourages and empowers team members to contribute to initiatives, and it shows how company values come to life.
What happens at the top ripples throughout the organization. Pinnacol’s chief customer officer and vice president of human resources consistently model what it means to be champions of equity through their commitment, sponsorship and presence with a variety of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.
Committees
We know that committees and working groups have a reputation as more fluff than substance. But the right combinations of people empowered to effect change can make a real difference.
Pinnacol’s Women in Leadership Employee Resource Group provides the place and space for team members to discuss ways to uplift women’s voices in business, gain knowledge and share experiences of women in leadership.
Being a professional and being a mother don’t have to be mutually exclusive. A Future of Work committee presented proposals to support mothers through Pinnacol’s culture of caring, fun, recognition and celebration. Pinnacol saw the impact of these proposals almost immediately: Trust in the organization increased among women with kids from 70.6% in October 2021 to 78.6% in July 2022.
Tools
In 2021, Pinnacol was examining pay equity, producing DEI policies, and hired its first DEI director. To keep its momentum, Pinnacol needed relevant data and the technology to identify its current state and track progress.
Prosper Compass, a diversity benchmarking tool, enabled Pinnacol to set a starting point for DEI policies. The tool categorizes employees in areas like gender and wage bracket, then identifies areas of opportunity.
What they found was encouraging. Pinnacol’s 2021 workforce had just 1.9% of its workers in the sub-$45,000 group. In that lower-wage group, though, the proportion of women outnumbered men, so there was still room for improvement.
The Payoff
Pinnacol’s efforts bore fruit faster than expected.
The percentage of women on Pinnacol’s executive team reached 50%, and the trust sentiment for employees who identify as women increased from 68% in October 2021 to 76% in July 2022.
Going all-in on gender equity is that rare situation where doing the right thing aligns perfectly with attracting talent and keeping them fulfilled and productive.
Find out more about how Pinnacol is creating systems of equity for all team members on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion page.