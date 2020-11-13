Unlike getting a cup of coffee with a coworker or client, a sporting event allows for a type of meeting with the game as the main attraction, acting as a natural connector, allowing more casual and less forced conversations to unfold.
"It takes the pressure off because you’re there to enjoy the match; you're there for the energy," said Nick Ragain, president of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. "The time it takes to build a relationship with a person is significantly reduced when you go to a sporting event because the focus isn’t just on your conversation but an experience."
The Switchbacks’ new $50 million downtown stadium, Weidner Field, is scheduled to open in spring of 2021 with plans to fill the 8,000 seats with a large spectrum of supporters as season tickets prices range from $200 to $2000.
For the high-end experience, season ticket memberships are driven by the business community to a large extent. "Businesses have changed the sports world dramatically," Ragain said. "If you look at the amount of season tickets sold at professional sporting events around the country, there's a huge investment by corporate season ticket-holders for the higher level of quality required for customers and employees and that’s what we are seeing as well."
However, the Switchbacks have tailored season ticket options to include every fan type with entry level season tickets priced the same as matches at the old stadium. “Professional soccer requires an engagement by fans not seen in all American sports. The singing, the chanting, the drums, the flag waving, and the march to the stadium is an experience for all to participate and take pride in."
“Currently we have only 3 Cabana suites still available for purchase,” Ragain said about the most valuable ticket. “The suites and cabanas make private group viewing, networking, and eating amongst the best Colorado Springs has to offer.”
For a larger club experience, the Switchbacks have 3 spaces with different offerings.
The Field Club is located directly off of Sierra Madre and will feature large glass windows with access to the street and a full private bar for 160 guests. "You get all your food and beverage inside the Field Club and access your seats through the players tunnel in the center of the field," Ragain said. “The stadium entrance for the Field Club is designed for fans to experience what players experience with the lighting theatrics, co2 smoke, bleachers rumbling, huge scoreboard, the thumping audio, camera’s, and all the attention. Once on the field, fans actually sit just down the line from the home and visiting team benches."
The Sky Club is the highest elevated seat in the house. It has a large room for 240 guests with all your food and beverage service included in your ticket. The Sky Club has beautiful views, a full bar, televisions, and private bathrooms while the most unique element is the seven large garage doors that open to the stadium but also can be closed during colder weather.
The Founders Club features a more traditional seat where one sits in the seating bowl in a self rising seat with cup holders and great views to the field. Food and beverage are included in this ticket and delivered in a covered club space underneath the Sky Club on the concourse level. Once again, huge garage doors open to the west inviting warm breezes in the summer and keeping out the cold in winter.
Traditional Season Tickets are available in a wide variety of seating types including standing room, bench, bench with back, fitted seat, self rising, to banquet style. With a top loading elevated concourse, there is no seat, section, or moment when a fan is disconnected from the action on the field.
Flex Season Tickets are also available. "A person could buy 2 Flex Season Tickets and have 32 tickets they can use in one section throughout the season provided there are enough available seats in that section," Ragain said. "They can kind of flex and choose as they go. A flex member has a set amount of tickets in a bank, and then they decide how large the group is that they want to take. Sometimes bringing guests to a match is difficult because of numbers. The flex systems empowers fans to maximize their membership."
Meanwhile, Ragain said a lot of the questions they received about the new stadium have centered around parking but says "it’s really about educating Colorado Springs about the plan."
"We have more than double the amount of parking within a 10-minute walk, and utilize a distributed parking approach.” The spread out parking invites people to come and go into downtown from many different locations while inviting them to interact.
"They're walking by restaurants and shops and maybe grabbing a drink before the game or after the game," he said. "With this distributed plan, it really invites people to experience downtown when they come for a game."
“Hopefully all Colorado Springs residents can believe we're not simply a suburb of a great city but rather are a great city in our own right," Ragain said, "adding the new downtown stadium with the Switchbacks playing on ESPN and featuring Colorado Springs can certainly help to change that perspective."
Visit https://www.switchbacksfc.com/seasontickets for more information about becoming a season ticket-holder for the Switchbacks’ 2021 season.