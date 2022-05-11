Telehealth has been talked about as the future of health care for years. In 2020, the future became the present.
Visions of how technology will change the future don’t always materialize quite the way many imagine. Remember the late-1990s prediction that online shopping would bring an end to brick-and-mortar grocery stores — among dozens of other kinds of stores?
Well, grocery stores are still busy places. But that’s not to say change didn’t happen. What developed instead was a model where people can shop in person or order online for pick-up or delivery. This middle-ground model is ideal for just about everyone. It allows consumers to buy groceries in ways that are more convenient and that fit any schedule.
The same scenario has played out in health care. Never before have people had so many options for what they need to keep them healthy. At Kaiser Permanente, for example, members can schedule in-person, phone, or video appointments with their providers. They can have phone and video visits with providers who are available on-demand, 24-7. They can get answers to urgent questions through online chat with Kaiser Permanente clinicians — even from a mental health specialist — or 24-7 phone advice. They can refill prescriptions online or through our mobile app, then pick them up, have them mailed, or get them delivered within a day or even hours.
The evolution of this model of in-person and virtual health care has been developing for a long time, but it burgeoned at the start of the pandemic. Forbes reported in September 2021 that telehealth use was 40 times greater at the height of the pandemic than it was pre-pandemic. Although the use of telehealth has tapered off slightly now that many people are getting care in person again, it’s still significantly higher than it was before the spring of 2020.
Meeting the demand for health care options that fit anyone’s schedule or preferences is only half the story. There’s also a business component to the staying power of this new model of health care. It’s the potential to manage health care costs and maintain employee productivity more effectively.
People can now get care from just about anywhere, at just about any time. This means an employee can have a doctor’s appointment in a private room just a few feet from their workspace and be back to work in minutes, instead of having to take a few hours off to drive across town for an appointment. Easy access to care can also help employees stay healthy, which can mean fewer sick days, improved on-the-job productivity, and lower utilization rates, which can impact health plan costs.
Telehealth will never completely replace in-person visits, but like grocery shopping, the hybrid health care model offers people choices that fit their busy lifestyles. They can pick and choose options as they please — kind of like picking out produce.
- Sara Kerley, M.D. is a Family Medicine Physician and the Medical Office Chief at the Kaiser Permanente Parkside Medical Offices in Colorado Springs