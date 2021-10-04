With 17 years of experience in real estate, Colorado Springs mortgage specialist Kevin Guttman is committed to ensuring the needs of the senior community are met.
He does that by being the only Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional in Southern Colorado. As a reverse mortgage specialist, Guttman said he helps seniors tap into the equity in their homes so they have the cash flow to live comfortably and peacefully throughout their retirement.
“This is another way to help a senior live the retirement they’ve worked for and dreamed of,” he said.
Guttman grew up in Southern California, where his father was a Realtor and a real estate investor. When Guttman initially started his own career, he first worked for a nonprofit organization in which he traveled and met with donors to raise money to help developing countries with such necessities as clean water, medical clinics and schools.
“It was really great and I loved it, but I have five children and I wasn’t home enough. So I stepped out of that at the end of 2002,” he explained.
His wife also has a real estate background and the two started flipping houses together. From there, Guttman got into the mortgage business in 2004. He’s been offering reverse mortgages for the past several years as, he said, they can provide an option for seniors to have the cash flow they need and desire throughout retirement.
A reverse mortgage is a mortgage loan that enables the borrower to access the equity of their property, but the loan comes without the requirement of a monthly Principal and Interest mortgage payment.
Guttman said reverse mortgages are ideal for individuals 62 or older who want to remain in their homes long-term (for more than 18 months). Those individuals retain ownership of the title, gain access to their equity tax-free and don’t have to make a mortgage payment, he noted.
“The Baby Boomers are the first generation that have to fund their own retirement and they’ve underfunded it and they know they’ve underfunded it,” Guttman said. “Their No. 1 fear is outliving their money. … We all have three buckets that we draw from: our wages, our assets or investments, and our equity. When people tap into their equity, it allows the other two to last longer.”
Reverse mortgages do not impact most government benefits, such as Social Security, Medicare or Disability benefits Guttman explained. With a reverse mortgage, an individual can either receive a lump sum, monthly installments, a line of credit or a combination of those options.
While the reverse mortgage program is ideal for most seniors, it isn’t right for everyone, Guttman noted. That includes individuals who plan to stay in their home for 18 months or less and those who are concerned about leaving less equity to their children.
Guttman said he doesn’t hesitate to let someone know if the reverse mortgage program isn’t for them because he treats others as he would want to be treated — with honesty.
“This is a big decision for them. They can’t afford to make a mistake, so I like to sit down and talk to them and answer their questions,” he said. “I try to be a resource who’s willing to explain it and not pressure them and help them understand their options.”
The Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional designation that Guttman holds required passing a rigorous test, background check and other criteria to ensure he can meet clients’ needs. Out of the 500,000 people in the country who originate mortgages, Guttman said 1% offer reverse mortgages. Of those 5,000 individuals, 176 have the Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional. Of those, there are four in Colorado and he’s the only one in Southern Colorado.
Guttman said he’s willing to meet with people however they choose, whether that’s in person, by phone or by Zoom. The first appointment is at no cost or obligation as he seeks to provide information over the phone then schedules a time to meet in person.
During the first in-person meeting, Guttman said he prefers to visit the person’s home as people are often most comfortable there.
“We sit and chat and answer questions and make sure it’s going to meet their needs,” he said. “Then, I give them the steps to go forward if they so choose.”
To learn more about Guttman and the reverse mortgage program, call (719) 302-5820 or visit his website at