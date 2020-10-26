After four decades of helping consumers find trusted businesses, brands and charities in our local communities, your Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado (BBBSC) has lead a new initiative called BBB4Good. Under the International Association of Better Business Bureaus and the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, BBB4Good is an exciting new initiative focused on recognizing organizations that—in addition to focusing on integrity and quality service—also focus on a higher purpose in their business model that includes social or environmental impact.
The BBB4Good project began development in 2019, with the first phase launching in September of this year. Phase one entails creating a List for Good, a list of businesses will include the United States and Canada and will highlight socially and environmentally conscious businesses devoted to supporting their communities in addition to creating jobs and making a profit. Phase two will involve the creation of a trust mark, that will arrive in 2021, and will allow businesses to be vetted on their social impact initiatives so that that consumers can find conscious businesses they trust through BBB.org.
BBB4Good was piloted in Southern Colorado and Jonathan Liebert, BBBSC’s CEO and executive director, says it has been well-received in other communities; particularly by smaller businesses and nonprofits that struggle with recognition in the marketplace.
“Consumers and social entrepreneurs have been asking for this for years,” says Liebert. “Small businesses need something that fits them because B Corp Certification may be too expensive for them and if you are a nonprofit you do not qualify. We have 30 BBB pilot sites across the U.S. and Canada (and growing), so there has been great reception from these communities.” He adds, “We have also heard that everyone is very excited to have a List for Good that they can use to find socially conscious businesses in their communities.”
While recognition of the social impact these businesses have is important, the value that these businesses bring to communities cannot be understated. Making it easier to find social impact businesses fits with the rise of conscious consumers in the marketplace. According to data shared by the Better Business Bureau’s Institute for Marketplace Trust, 90 percent of U.S. consumers would willingly switch to buying comparable products from a different brand if that brand affiliated itself with a cause they believed in. Even more interesting, 57 percent would still make the switch even if it meant paying more money. In short, recognizing these types of businesses also spotlights solid business acumen.
“Consumers are more and more conscious and expect their money to go further and want businesses to show they care about them and their community,” says Liebert. “We are also seeing a shift from the shareholder model of capitalism to the stakeholder model of capitalism which embodies purpose- and profit-driven businesses.”
Liebert notes that there are other benefits to this model that is also important to consumers — a healthy workplace and happier employees.
“Research shows us that businesses that use this as a business model have more engaged employees with less turnover, more support from customers, higher visibility in the community and on social media and, in many cases, are making more money than their competition.”
For Liebert, who comes from a social entrepreneur background specialized in building these types of hybrid businesses, all of these benefits signal that the new initiative is a win for everyone involved.
“I love the mission of the BBB, which is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. With BBB vetting to ensure consumers are educated and can trust what these businesses are doing, this new project will help conscious businesses stand out.”
— This branded content advertisement was paid for by BBB of Southern Colorado.