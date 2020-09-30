The Space Foundation will present a weeklong series of virtual and in-person events under the banner “Space Unites” to celebrate World Space Week, starting Oct. 5.
According to a news release from the Space Foundation, the events will be “inclusive to all — families, students, young professionals, and anyone else with an appreciation for how the pursuit of space has benefited humanity.”
Many of the programs will be conducted online, though some will be held at the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs.
"Space access and opportunity are created by imagination, ingenuity, and collaboration of daring and like-minded people,” Tom Zelibor, CEO of the Space Foundation, said in the release.
“We will celebrate the full spectrum of those possibilities during World Space Week and show there is space for everyone within this expanding and adventurous global community. That's part of our mission at Space Foundation.”
Program highlights include:
- "Audience with an Astronaut" featuring former NASA astronaut Duane "Digger" Carey.
- 11-year-old author James Collier III reading his space-themed anti-bullying comic.
- "Drone soccer" competitions, in-person at the Space Foundation Discovery Center
- "Technology of Satellites" and "Galactic Farming" programs
- Virtual induction ceremony for the Space Technology Hall of Fame's 2020 class
- Live "Space Unites" virtual event featuring top-tier space influencers
The “Space Unites” virtual event on Oct. 9 — a fundraiser for the SFDC — will feature:
- Emily Calandrelli, host of the Netflix show "Emily's Wonder Lab”
- Dr. Shawna Pandya, astronaut candidate with NASA projects PoSSUM and PHEnOM
- Kevin J. Debruin, author, space educator, and former NASA rocket scientist
- Edward Gonzales, lead, STEM Engagement for Underserved, Underrepresented Minorities at NASA Goddard
- Dr. Moriba Jah, associate professor of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics at the University of Texas at Austin and former spacecraft navigator at NASA JPL
- Kenneth Harris II, engineer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center who has worked on several flight projects and the James Webb Space Telescope
- Dr. Tanya Harrison, planetary scientist and manager of science programs at earth imaging company Planet Labs
For more on “Space Unites” visit discoverspace.org/event/space-united/.
The SFDC will also be celebrating eight years of providing interactive space exploration exhibits and STEM education in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 10, with a day of virtual and in-person activities.
For a full schedule of events visit discoverspace.org/events/world-space-week/.
World Space Week started in 2000 and, in 2019, was celebrated with more than 8,000 events in 96 countries.