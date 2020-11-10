Small acts can make a big difference in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
That’s the message health care, local government, education, business and community leaders, along with COVID-19 survivors, are sending with the #SmallActs campaign launched Nov. 9 in response to rising COVID-19 cases in El Paso County.
COVID-19 survivors shared their experience battling the virus. A local business owner explained how COVID-19 greatly impacted her employees and how she fought to keep her doors open.
Health professionals and the mayor of Colorado Springs reiterated the importance of staying vigilant with small acts that can help stop the spread of the virus in the community.
“The COVID-19 numbers in El Paso County have skyrocketed over the last month and we are in grave danger of overwhelming our hospitals and further impacting our businesses and economy,” Mayor John Suthers said in a news release. “We simply must take action to stop the spread and reverse this trend.
“This is not something the government, the hospitals, the schools or the health department can do on their own. If we are going to overcome this virus, we need every resident to take responsibility and start implementing small acts to make a big impact on our community,” Suthers said.
The #SmallActs campaign emphasizes the community effort required to keep the economy open, hospitals operating at optimal levels, and the community safe. In order to do that, the public must take proactive actions to help stop the spread.
The #SmallActs campaign encourages small acts such as:
• Being the first to mask up, even with close friends and coworkers
• Staying home when sick or exposed to COVID-19; getting tested and telling coworkers if you test positive.
• Avoiding gatherings with members outside your household, for now
• Having students quarantine at home when sick or when part of a quarantining class
• Combining trips and errands for less out-of-home exposure, or using curbside pickup.
“Every step that we take to limit the spread of this virus will help to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed,” said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer, UCHealth Memorial Hospital: University of Colorado Health. “In recent weeks, we’ve seen a dramatic and concerning spike in the positivity rate in the community. At our hospitals in southern Colorado, UCHealth is now caring for just over 70 patients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection.”
Dr. Steinbruner urged citizens to take this warning seriously.
“Use masks and avoid unnecessary gatherings. Most importantly, isolate yourself if you have symptoms so you don’t expose others,” he said.
“Small Acts, Big Impacts,” which is part of a collaborative partnership among the medical, education and business communities and local government, will use a combination of social and traditional media, editorial pitches and public service announcements to underscore the importance of small acts every citizen can take to make a big impact in the fight against COVID-19.
"We are urging our community to come together to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19. Small actions taken at the individual level — staying home when sick, wearing a mask properly, reducing social activities, and washing hands frequently — add up to create broader community impacts," El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said. "The only way we are going to get through these difficult times is by working together, with everyone doing their part."
Businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to share #SmallActs messaging or add a photo and create their own.
Please tag the City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS), El Paso County (@ElPasoCountyCO), and (@ElPasoCountyPublicHealth).
Graphics and accompanying social media messages are available at coloradosprings.gov/smallacts. New graphics and messages will be released periodically.
The public is invited to visit the site regularly to access new content focusing on this important messaging.