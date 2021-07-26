Small businesses owners across America were more confident in July and seeing better revenue and customer counts, but many are struggling with escalating supply costs and a growing labor shortage.
Those were among the key findings of Alignable’s July state-of-small-business report, titled Road to Recovery and released July 20.
“Last month, we wondered if we would start to see signs of a real recovery in terms of customers and revenues returning,” the report’s summary stated. “we’re happy to report that this process has begun in earnest, though many small businesses still have a long way to go.”
Highlights of the report included:
- 76 percent of small businesses are fully open — a new 2021 record, up from 68 percent in June. Only 5 percent of businesses are temporarily closed but expect to reopen.
- Revenue numbers are up by 15 percentage points in July. Last month, 57 percent of small business owners said they only had 50 percent or less of the monthly revenue they earned prior to COVID. But in July, that number dropped to 42 percent.
- In a related poll, 56 percent of small business owners said they are more optimistic about their future vs. 21 percent who were more pessimistic; 23 percent reported no change in outlook.
- Only 22 percent report being significantly impacted by COVID in July vs. 30 percent last month.
- 80 percent say they’re experiencing higher supply costs than they had prior to COVID, and 27 percent say costs have increased more than 25 percent. Both statistics represent new records for Alignable’s inflation polls this year.
- 67 percent of small businesses are still trying to recover, but 33 percent say they have rebounded fully.
- Overall, 50 percent of all small business owners say it’s more difficult to hire now than it was prior to COVID.
These industries are hurting the most: 74 percent of restaurant owners are struggling to hire employees, as well as 66 percent of small business owners in transportation, 63 percent in the automotive industry, 62 percent in manufacturing, 59 percent in the beauty sector, 56 percent in construction and 47 percent of retailers.
Alignable’s July Road to Recovery report was based on responses from 5,911 small business owners polled from July 2-19, as well as input from 635,000 businesses over the past 16 months.