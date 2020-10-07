El Paso County’s Economic Development Department has awarded more than $13 million in grants to local small businesses and nonprofits through the El Paso County Regional Business Relief Fund program.
A total of $13,858,527 in grants has been allocated to 864 local small businesses and nonprofits, “making it one of the largest COVID-19 relief programs in the nation led by a local County government,” according to an Oct. 7 news release from the county.
The program aims to provide tangible assistance to local businesses and nonprofits hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds for the program come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and applications for the grant awards were collected, analyzed and scored by Colorado Enterprise Fund, with final evaluation and grant award decisions made by El Paso County’s Economic Development Oversight Committee.
Local small businesses and nonprofits that received grants were those that saw a disruption and drop in business operation and workforce due to the pandemic.
Of the 864 businesses receiving grants, 734 are small businesses, and 130 are nonprofits; 484 self-identified as veteran, women or minority-owned businesses and nonprofits. The average award was $16,039.
Grant funds can be used for rent and mortgage assistance, utility payments, employee payroll, accounts payable, and other fixed debt costs, as well as personal protection equipment. They cannot be used for taxes or tax debt.
According to the release, El Paso County’s Economic Development Department was set to begin announcing awards to applicants on Oct. 7. Additionally, in collaboration with the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and Pikes Peak Workforce Center, all applicants will have access to free business support resources.
“Small businesses and nonprofits are critical to El Paso County’s economic development ecosystem," Crystal LaTier, executive director of El Paso County’s Economic Development Department, said in the release. "They not only bring character and vitality to our community, but they also financially support the great residents of our region."
No new applications for the relief fund currently are being accepted. For more information on resources to help businesses respond to COVID-19 visit admin.elpasoco.com/economic-development/.