Businesses struggling under the weight of the pandemic can now apply for funding in the second round of the 2021 Pikes Peak Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program.
Grant awards will be a maximum of $7,000. In total, $3.4 million is available.
The program aims to give El Paso County small businesses critical funding to maintain their workforce and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike loans, small businesses awarded this grant won’t have to pay it back.
Funded by the state of Colorado, the funding is available to:
restaurants;
bars (including breweries, wineries and distilleries);
caterers;
movie theatres;
gyms; and
recreation centers.
Businesses can use the funding for essential needs and operating expenses such as rent or mortgage assistance, utility payments, employee payroll, or costs associated with 5 Star Program requirements.
To be eligible, businesses in those categories must have seen at least a 20 percent reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 26, 2020.
The funding is available through the passage of Senate Bill 20B-001 during the Colorado special session of the legislature in December 2020.
El Paso County and the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments partnered with Colorado Enterprise Fund (CEF) to help administer the program and distribute the funds locally.
CEF focused on making this particular grant application simple and straightforward, to make it easier for businesses to take advantage of the program.
Applications can be submitted online. The process is as simple as applying and uploading documents such as a valid business license, 2019-2020 financial statements and federal tax returns.
Completed applications and required financial documents are due by March 5 at 5 p.m. for review and consideration. For more information on eligibility requirements, a comprehensive list of FAQs and further details on the grant program, visit the 2021 Pikes Peak Small Business Relief Program website.